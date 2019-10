He keeps peace between Mick and Keith, and he made some great music with Rod Stewart. With a resume like that you'd think a movie about Ronnie Wood would be a self contained chunk of rock history. "Somebody Up There Likes Me" promises to be an interesting look at a guy that has ended up in some very good places. It hits theaters November 26th.

Video of Ronnie Wood: Somebody Up There Likes Me (2019) Trailer

The old video from the Jeff Beck Group era guarantees my watching.