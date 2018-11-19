Guitars Go Up In Flames

He made guitars for Van Halen, ZZ Top, & Deer Purple but last week it all went up in flames. Wayne Guitars is one of countless buisnesses destroyed by the Califirnia fires. Wayne Charvel's son Michael is just happy to have gotten out alive. He recounts the horror below.

Many of the destroyed guitars were irreplaceable, but after the horror story of just trying to get out of the neighborhood alive, there still are blessings left to count.