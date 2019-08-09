New Abbey Road: What's Missing?

It's a cross between fantasy football a Beatles album, that's what's going on as serious Beatles fans debate what should have been included on the expanded 50th anniversary edition of Abbey Road. The history of the band is so well documented that not only do we know how many takes each song had, but what exact time they were recorded.

The fact that so much material remains in the vault should fire up the speculation about what will be included on the 60th anniversary edition.