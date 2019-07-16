7/20/69 A Giant Leap For The James Gang

Silk couldn't play, Michael Stanley had a high fever, so The James Gang rode up from Kent to open for Led Zeppelin at Musicarnival in Warrensville Heights. It was the same night that man first walked on the moon, but for drummer Jimmy Fox, it was Zeppelin's performance that was truly out of this world.

According to local legend Joe Walsh did spend some time with Jimmy Page after the show. Walsh showed Page some nice slide techniques.