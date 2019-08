Long ago guitar teachers didn't teach rock n roll, so when Jeff Beck was looking to grow as a player there was nobody to call for guidance That is until his sister heard about this guitarist named Jimmy Page. So Beck packed up his home made guitar and called on him.

Video of In Conversation With Jimmy Page | Artist Signature Series | Fender

The musical journey they both were about to take would land both of them in the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame.