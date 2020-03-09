Michael Bolton In Black Sabbath?

This story is not as bizarre as it sounds. Michael Bolton, who was still using his real name Bolotin, started off as a heavy metal act with his band Blackjack. They actuall opened for Ozzy back in the day. Bolton has denied auditioning for Black Sabbath but Tony Iommi remembers otherwise.

It'll be interesting to see how Bolton handles this situation after denying the rumor for so long. There's no disgrace in losing a gig to Ian Gillen. Even if Gillan doesn't remember it!