Daltrey: No Woodstock, Biopic

The only movie that's taken longer than The Freddie Mercury story is the Keith Moon Story. Roger Daltrey says that it is no closer to filming, and he's not certain that it's ever going to get done. Also, don't call him for any 50th anniversary concert for Woodstock, and he has an interesting reason why.

Full story HERE

It sounds like the huge success of "Bohemian Rhapsody" has made him a little skittish about being the next biopic in the pipeline. It's going to be hard to top it, or even equal it.