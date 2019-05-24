Why Bob Ezrin Hid "The Wall" Tapes

Here's a great story about making "The Wall". Floyd was fighting, the record company was anxious, and producer Bob Ezrin knew that this incredible album very possibly would have to be shrunk down to one disc if the record company got a whiff of the concept of it being a double album. So he did the honorable thing. He hid the tapes from the record company.

Ezrin said that the thought of The Wall being a single album offended his sensibilities. Of course that was back in the days when those involved with the record buisness actually had sense.