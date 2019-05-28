Why Elton Wanted "R" Movie Rating

A PG-13 movie has more earning potential than one rated "R", but Elton John insisted on keeping the sex and drugs in the "Rocketman" movie. He writes that he didn't lead a PG-13 life, and wanted the movie to tell his real story, warts and all.

Elton's article HERE

You can still make a ton of money with a "R" rated film as evidenced by "Rocketman"'s opening weekend at the box office in the U.K. which made $6.4 million dollars, second only to the "Aladdin" live reboot.