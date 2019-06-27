When "Free Bird" had no words

Remember when Free Bird was an instrumental? It was during the Tribute Tour which marked the 10th anniversary of the plane crash that ended Lynyrd Skynyrd. But Johnny Van Zant wouldn't sing their most popular song out of respect for his older brother, Ronnie.The tour was designed to be a one off, but it relaunched the band to a fan base that missed them dearly, and Johnny was forced to sing the song.

They would put an old hat of Ronnie's on the mic stand center stage and let the crowd sing it, and the crowd knew every word!