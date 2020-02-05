Why Priest Shot Down "Top Gun"

It could have opened up the band to a wider audience, but Judas Priest turned down the producers of "Top Gun" in 1986 when they inquired about using "Reckless" over the ending credits on the classic film. K. K. Downing now admits that he feels the band made a "big mistake", but they had good reasons for doing so.

Back in 1986 who knew that we'd still be talking about "Top Gun"? Come to think of it you can say the same thing about Judas Priest!