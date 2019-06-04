Why KISS Still Hates The Rock Hall

KISS never liked the Rock Hall, they still don't. Paul Stanley says that the way they were treated at the induction ceremony confirmed what they thought about the place the whole time. They seem to be used to a level of adulation from their "army" of fans, but amazingly enough on that night those running the show didn't even know who they were.

They make it sound like the only reason they were at the inductions was "for the fans" who wanted them in, but I'd be surprised if they didn't find a way to make a few million on the side.