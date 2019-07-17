Will Bruce Get EGOT?

Winning an EGOT means winning 4 awards, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Bruce Springsteen has moved closer to a club that only has 15 members currently with his nomination for 2 Emmy Awards for his Netflix show "Springsteen On Broadway". He has won all the others.

Full story HERE

The Tony was honorary, the Emmy was for the song "The Streets Of Philadelphia", and he has a slew of Grammies beginning with his "Born In The USA" album.