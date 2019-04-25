Will Queen Record With Adam Lambert?

Queen has been on a roll, but what now? That's the question Brian May is asking himself as he counts his share of the money generated by the Bohemian Rhapsody movie, which has been estimated at close to $100 million dollars. Adam Lambert is the frontman for Queen now, and though he does the job on stage, going into the studio to do something new is a different situation all together.

May cites the bands collaboration with Paul Rodgers as proof that people don't care about new music from them. He's probably right, but if the songs aren't great, which they weren't on The Cosmos Rocks, it doesn't matter who is singing them.