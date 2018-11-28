William Shatner & Billy Gibbons Flog Rudolph

Have yourself a Shatty little Christmas, because William Shatner has returned to the recording studio and has added yet another treasure to his unparalleled recording career. Not only that, but he got Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top to join him for "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer" from his new release "Shatner Claus:The Christmas Album". Up to now, the worst thing to happen to Rudolph was not being allowed to play in any reindeer games.

Video of William Shatner &quot;Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer feat. Billy Gibbons (Official)

I moderated a Q & A with Shatner at the Akron Civic last month and it was truly one of the highlights of the year!