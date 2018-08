He's boldly gone where no man has gone before. Now he's going to Akron. William Shatner appears at the Akron Civic Theatre on September 23rd following a screening of "Star Trek 2: The Wrath Of Kahn". He'll take questions from the audience right after and I have the pleasure of serving as moderator for the Q & A. Win tickets on air this week at 9:25am, 1:25pm, & 4:25pm. Get more info on the show HERE.