Here Comes Shatner Claus

His first album was infamous, his latest is Christmas. Shatner Claus, due October 26th, contains his unique take on Christmas classics while being backed by musicians as diverse as Billy Gibbons, Todd Rundgren, Ian Anderson and Iggy Pop to Judy Collins, Brad Paisely, and Henry Rollins. Dashning through the snow on a one horse open sleigh will never be the same.

Info and a song clip (if you dare) HERE

You can bet I'll be asking Shatner about this album this Sunday at the Akron Civic Theater as we sit down to "shoot the shat" after a viewing of Star Trek 2: The Wrath Of Kahn.