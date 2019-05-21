ZZ Top Musical Vegas Bound

It's not a residency, it's a musical, as ZZ Top announced a partnership with Ceasers to produce a Vegas show with ZZ Top music. A story of a Texas style Robin Hood will be intertwined with the music creating a laugh out loud, and rock out loud, combination presented by some of the biggest names in musical theater.

You can almost imagine the pile of "reasonably priced" fake beards sitting on the merch table waiting to transform you into a lttle old man from Texas.