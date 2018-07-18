The Daily Cut: Billy Joel "It's Still Rock And Roll To Me"

Video of Billy Joel - It&#039;s Still Rock and Roll to Me (Official Video)

On this day in 1980, Billy Joel's Glass Houses topped the album chart.

YEAR: 1980

ALBUM: Glass Houses

WRITER: Billy Joel

LYRICS: What's the matter with the clothes I'm wearing? "Can't you tell that your tie's too wide?" Maybe I should buy some old tab collars? "Welcome back to the age of jive Where have you been hidin' out lately, honey? You can't dress trashy till you spend a lot of money" Everybody's talkin' 'bout the new sound Funny, but it's still rock and roll to me What's the matter with the car I'm driving? "Can't you tell that it's out of style?" Should I get a set of white wall tires? "Are you gonna cruise a miracle mile? Nowadays you can't be too sentimental Your best bet's a true baby-blue Continental" Hot funk, cool punk, even if it's old junk It's still rock and roll to me Oh, it doesn't matter what they say in the papers 'Cause it's always been the same old scene There's a new band in town, but you can't get the sound From a story in a magazine Aimed at your average teen How about a pair of pink sidewinders And a bright orange pair of pants? "Well, you could really be a Beau Brummel, baby If you just give it half a chance Don't waste your money on a new set of speakers You get more mileage from a cheap pair of sneakers" Next phase, new wave, dance craze, anyways It's still rock and roll to me Oh, what's the matter with the crowd I'm seeing? "Don't you know that their out of touch?" Well, should I try to be a straight-A student? "If you are then you think too much Don't you know about the new fashion, honey? All you need are looks and a whole lotta money" It's the next phase, new wave, dance craze, anyways It's still rock and roll to me Everybody's talkin' 'bout the new sound Funny, but it's still rock and roll to me