The Daily Cut: The Doobie Brothers "Black Water"

Video of Black Water - Doobie Brothers (with lyrics)

'Black Water' was released by The Doobie Brothers on this day in '74.

ALBUM: What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits

YEAR: 1975

WRITER: Patrick Simmons

LYRICS: Well, I built me a raft and she's ready for floatin' Ol' Mississippi, she's callin' my name Catfish are jumpin' That paddle wheel thumpin' Black water keeps rollin' on past just the same Old black water, keep on rollin' Mississippi moon, won't you keep on shinin' on me Old black water, keep on rollin' Mississippi moon, won't you keep on shinin' on me Old black water, keep on rollin' Mississippi moon, won't you keep on shinin' on me Yeah, keep on shinin' your light Gonna make everything, pretty mama Gonna make everything all right And I ain't got no worries 'Cause I ain't in no hurry at all Well, if it rains, I don't care Don't make no difference to me Just take that street car thats goin' up town Yeah, I'd like to hear some funky Dixieland And dance a honky tonk And I'll be buyin' ev'rybody drinks all 'roun' Old black water, keep on rollin' Mississippi moon, won't you keep on shinin' on me Old black water, keep on rollin' Mississippi moon, won't you keep on shinin' on me Old black water, keep on rollin' Mississippi moon, won't you keep on shinin' on me Yeah, keep on shinin' your light Gonna make everything, pretty mama Gonna make everything all right And I ain't got no worries 'Cause I ain't in no hurry at all I'd like to hear some funky Dixieland Pretty mama come and take me by the hand By the hand, take me by the hand pretty mama Come and dance with your daddy all night long I want to honky tonk, honky tonk, honky tonk With you all night long