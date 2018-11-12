Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Still Hospitalized

Spokesperson says solo tour is still on

November 12, 2018
Bob Diehl
Joe Perry of Aerosmith performs on the NBC Today Show concert series in New York

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is still hospitalized after dealing with breathing problems. The 68-year-old fell ill after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York on Saturday.

Perry had joined Joel onstage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way." A statement released by Perry's spokesperson said he was treated backstage by paramedics. They used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital. He was said to be alert and responsive.

Perry had to cancel a Sunday appearance at a rock fantasy camp in Florida, but the spokesperson said Perry is expected to return to the road later this month for a 10-date solo tour.

 

