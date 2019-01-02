Ann Wilson Releases Video for Chris Cornell Tribute

Ann Wilson’s recent Immortal album finds the Heart singer paying tribute to her favorite artists who left us too soon. The collection includes covers of songs by David Bowie, Tom Petty and Glenn Frey of The Eagles.

Immortal also features a touching rendition of “I Am the Highway,” which was originally sung by Chris Cornell when he was a member of Audioslave. Wilson’s version kicks off with a dreamy instrumental lead-in before she’s accompanied by a lone acoustic guitar for the first verse. A video for the song was just released.

In an exclusive interview with RADIO.COM last year, Wilson told us she chose to cover “I Am the Highway” because its message was true to Cornell’s soul.

We’re still waiting to hear whether Wilson will be rejoining Heart for a tour in 2019. The Last we heard, Ann and sister Nancy said a reunion was looking good after an extended break prompted by a family squabble.

We do know we can expect a new release from Heart in 2019. Heart Live in Atlantic City is due out on January 25th. It was recorded in 2006 and features guest performances by Alice in Chains, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and others.