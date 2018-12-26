Axl Rose Seemingly Appears in 'New Looney Toons' With New Song

Bugs Bunny has delivered a lot of lines since he was first brought to life, but we've never heard him mention Axl Rose until now. The Guns N' Roses frontman's likeness and what sounds like his voice appear in a new episode of New Looney Tunes.

Axl asks Bugs and friends "if they know where the civic center is at" after his tour bus pulls over in the middle of the desert. The only problem is an asteroid is on its way to earth, but Axl is confident his band can blow it away with giant speakers.

That's when Axl, Bugs and Porky Pig launch into "Rock the Rock." There's no confirmation if it is, in fact, a new Axl Rose song or Guns N' Roses song. The clip is all we have to go on.

Guns N' Roses just wrapped up its hugely successful Not in This Lifetime Tour, and various band members have hinted at the possibility of new music over the last few weeks and months, but we're still waiting to learn if there will be a new studio album for the first time since 2008's Chinese Democracy, and the first involving Slash and Duff McKagan since the 1993 covers album, The Spaghetti Incident?.