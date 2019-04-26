Watch Video for Bruce Springsteen's New Song "Hello Sunshine"

Bruce Springsteen looks to find his happy place on “Hello Sunshine,” the initial taste of his first new album of original songs in seven years.

As promised, the new track channels 70s Southern California pop in the vein of Glen Campbell and Jimmy Webb. The accompanying video, in which Springsteen does not appear, follows a car with a New Jersey license plate driving through the desert.

The Boss is charting a new course on the mellow, forward-moving tune that features an orchestral arrangement: “Had enough of heartbreak and pain. I had a little sweet spot for the rain. For the rain and skies of gray. Hello sunshine, won't you stay.”

“Hello Sunshine” will appear on Western Stars, which will be released on June 14th. You can pre-order it here. Springsteen called it a jewel box of a record.

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” he said.