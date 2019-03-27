Def Leppard Wakes Up Early to Perform "Pour Some Sugar on Me"

Def Leppard will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Brooklyn Friday night, and the British rockers are already out on the town.

Joe Elliott and company set their alarms for an early walk-up call to perform their classic hit “Pour Some Sugar on Me” on Good Morning America. Def Leppard did their best to turn the GMA studio in Times Square into a mini-arena - complete with fist-pumping fans.

Great way to start the day on @GMA -- Watch now...https://t.co/nJOC0EKK3e — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) March 27, 2019

“Pour Some Sugar on Me” was a surprise hit from 1987’s Hysteria, which sold more than 25-million copies worldwide.

Def Leppard had been considered one of the most overlooked bands for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame until finally getting in this year. The band and its melodic hooks had been eligible for induction since 2005.

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on HBO on Saturday, April 27th.