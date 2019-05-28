Eddie Money Slips Heart Procedure in Between Tour Dates

Not even heart surgery can slow down Eddie Money. The 70-year-old rocker delayed a procedure so he could perform two Memorial Day weekend shows, and plans to get back on the road as soon as he’s stitched up.

The “Take Me Home Tonight” singer will undergo a heart valve procedure this week. Doctors suggested the minimally invasive operation after he began to experience shortness of breath. Money’s representatives expect him to be back on-stage by mid-June as scheduled.

Money’s songs are an integral component to the soundtrack of the late 70s and 80s. His 1977 debut self-titled album made an immediate impression with hits like “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Baby Hold On.”

There’s also the sometimes overlooked “I Wanna Go Back.” Check out the nostalgic track from 1986's Can't Hold Back below.