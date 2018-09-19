Flea Takes Spotlight With Epic Bass And Trumpet Solo

Flea isn’t hard to find, even when sharing the stage with his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates. But during the recent Pathway to Paris benefit in San Francisco, the spotlight was solely on him. He seized the moment with an epic bass and trumpet solo that went on for more than 12 minutes.

Dressed in a tie-dyed purple suit, Flea started things off with a basic pulsating bassline grove before looping it and adding several layers of texture. Then he picked up the trumpet and things went to another level.

Flea performed during a concert designed to draw attention to the Paris climate agreement. Afterwards he tweeted: “Happy in my heart I had the opportunity to play for Pathways To Paris this weekend. I love trees, water, air, bluebirds with those little crowns on their heads.”