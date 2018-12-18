Former Runaways Bassist is Now a 'Jeopardy' Champion

The answer is: “Winning on Jeopardy!.” The question is: “What is former Runaways bassist Jackie Fuchs up to these days?”

Now an attorney and writer, Fuchs won her second game as a contestant on the long-running TV game show on Monday. She scored another $19,889 for a two-day total of $34,089. Her music background even came in handy on Friday when she correctly answered a question about The B-52’s.

Jackie Fuchs has a special message to share. pic.twitter.com/4xejOvVFxP — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 15, 2018

Believe it or not, this was not Fuchs’ first appearance on a TV game show. She was a contestant on Who Wants to be a Millionaire in 2013, when she took home a modest $1,000.

Related: Lita Ford Among Inductees To Hall Of Heavy Metal History

Fuchs was a teenager and known as Jackie Fox when she provided the bottom end on songs like “Cherry Bomb” for the trailblazing all-girl punk rock group in the ‘70s. She appeared on The Runaways first two albums before leaving during an overseas tour.

It has been 40 years since The Runaways disbanded, and fans are wondering if there will be a reunion. But former member Lita Ford is squashing the idea and she says it’s Joan Jett’s fault. In an interview with Daily Mail, Ford says the “I Love Rock N’ Roll” singer is at the mercy of her longtime manager, who won’t let her do it. Jett has not responded.