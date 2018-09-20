Founding Allman Brothers Guitarist Critical

The official Allman Brothers Band twitter account is asking for prayers for original guitarist Dickey Betts. He is said to be in critical condition following a freak accident at his home in Florida.

Please say a prayer for brother Dickey:

Dickey Betts in critical condition after accident at his Sarasota County home https://t.co/GAGAgtte78 pic.twitter.com/0D4Z5BaWyG — Allman Brothers Band (@allmanbrothers) September 19, 2018

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Betts was playing with the family dog in his backyard when he slipped and hit his head. He was taken to the hospital and was expected to undergo surgery tomorrow.

The 74-year-old was just recovering from a stroke in August that forced him to cancel his summer tour. He was getting ready to go back on the road when the accident happened.

Betts is known for writing and singing the songs that the late Gregg Allman did not. Some of his best-known tracks include “Ramblin’ Man” and the instrumental classic, “Jessica.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Allman Brothers Band in 1995.

Listen to Betts’ signature sound and style in his melodic solo during this live performance of “Blue Sky,” another song he wrote and sang.