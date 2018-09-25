Gary Numan Cancels Show After Tragic Accident

Tragedy hit the rock and roll community last night when a tour bus for musician Gary Numan struck and killed a man in Cleveland. The accident forced the cancellation of a show scheduled at the House of Blues hours later.

Police say the 91-year-old victim was crossing the street when he was hit.

Numan’s twitter account posted condolences that read, in part, “Every one of us is filled with sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show this evening, and out of respect it would have been entirely wrong.”

The mood on the tour had not changed by this morning:

It’s a very sad and somber team on the bus this morning as we make our way to Louisville. I don’t have the words to truly express how we feel. Still devastated. — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) September 25, 2018

It is unclear if Numan was on the tour bus at the time of the accident. He is perhaps best-known for his 1979 new wave hit “Cars,” but has continued to make music through the 2017 release Savage (Songs from a Broken World.)