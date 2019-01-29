GRAMMY Awards: 5 Unforgettable Moments

The 61st annual GRAMMY Awards are less than two weeks away, and we're already wondering what performances will have people talking on social media. Whether it's an unlikely cross-genre collaboration, a head-turning wardrobe choice, or just something completely crazy and unexpected, the made for TV event doesn't usually disappoint.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some unforgettable GRAMMY moments from over the years.

2004: Beyonce Breaks Out During Performance with Prince

Less than a year after releasing her first solo album, Queen Bey gave a further glimpse of what was to come while sharing the stage with the Purple one.

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

1998: Aretha Franklin Gets Respect For Last Minute Relief

Who could possibly fill in for an ailing Pavarotti? Only the Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin. She was a late edition and amazed as always.

2002: Billy Joel and Tony Bennett Get in a “New York State of Mind”

The two New York natives team for the perfect duet and have since performed the song a number of times over the years.

photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

1990: Milli Vanilli Wins a Grammy That is Later Taken Away

The biggest lip sync fail of all-time.

1998: Bob Dylan is Joined by a "Special Guest" On-stage

A stage-crasher known as "Soy Bomb Guy" made himself at home for more than 30 seconds while Dylan played as if nothing was happening.

PHOTO BY KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES

Get ready for more can't miss moments when the 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.