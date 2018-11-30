Hear AC/DC's "Hells Bells" on Church Bells

“Hells Bells” has received an exorcism.

The classic AC/DC song was broadcast to the heavens from the bell tower of a church in Halle, Germany.

Video surfaced on YouTube of a man identified as David Drambyan playing “Hells Bells” on a carillon, which according to Merriam-Webster is a “set of fixed chromatically tuned bells sounded by hammers controlled from a keyboard."

This probably isn’t what brothers Angus and Malcom Young and Brian Johnson had in mind when they wrote the track decades ago, but it’s pretty cool nonetheless.