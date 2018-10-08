Iggy Pop, Josh Homme, Matt Helders Share Stage At Cal Jam

Nirvana wasn’t the only reunion that took place at Cal Jam 18 in San Bernardino over the weekend. Queens of the Stone Age leader Josh Homme and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders joined Iggy Pop on-stage.

The trio were involved in the godfather of punk's 16th studio album, Post Pop Depression. The band played several songs from the 2016 release, along with some Iggy standards.

FULL SETLIST

Lust for Life

Sister Midnight

America Valhalla

Sixteen

Some Weird Sin

Funtime

Tonight

China Girl

Sunday

Gardenia

Repo Man

The Passenger

Paraguay

ENCORE

Break Into Your Heart

Success