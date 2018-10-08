Iggy Pop, Josh Homme, Matt Helders Share Stage At Cal Jam
Watch the 'Post Pop Depression' reunion
October 8, 2018
Nirvana wasn’t the only reunion that took place at Cal Jam 18 in San Bernardino over the weekend. Queens of the Stone Age leader Josh Homme and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders joined Iggy Pop on-stage.
Related: Watch Arctic Monkeys' Moody Performance On 'The Late Late Show'
The trio were involved in the godfather of punk's 16th studio album, Post Pop Depression. The band played several songs from the 2016 release, along with some Iggy standards.
FULL SETLIST
Lust for Life
Sister Midnight
America Valhalla
Sixteen
Some Weird Sin
Funtime
Tonight
China Girl
Sunday
Gardenia
Repo Man
The Passenger
Paraguay
ENCORE
Break Into Your Heart
Success