Jean-Marc Vallee To Direct Lennon And Yoko Biopic

The story behind one of rock and roll’s best-known and polarizing relationships is coming to the big screen.

Variety reports an untitled film about John Lennon and Yoko Ono is moving forward. Jean-Marc Vallee of Dallas Buyers Club fame will direct. There is no release date set.

Related: Previously Unseen 1971 John Lennon and George Harrison Footage Released

Lennon and Ono met in London in the mid-60s and married in 1969, about a year before the Beatles broke up. The couple made headlines protesting the Vietnam War by holding “bed-ins,” creating the idea of “bagism,” and recording “Give Peace a Chance" as the Plastic Ono Band.

Lennon wrote about the relationship in the song, “The Ballad of John and Yoko.”