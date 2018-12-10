Lindsey Buckingham Confirms Stevie Nicks Wanted Him Out Of Fleetwood Mac

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist / vocalist Lindsey Buckingham is elaborating on his contention that Steve Nicks forced him out of the band. In his first TV interview since the split, he told CBS This Morning how it all went down.

His departure was originally said to be over a touring schedule dispute, but Buckingham says that’s not what he was told by management. He says Nicks gave an ultimatum – that either he had to go or she was leaving – something Buckingham says he still doesn’t understand.

“That would be like something as absurd as Mick Jagger saying ‘either Keith goes or I go, you know,’ Buckingham said. “Well I guess you need the singer.”

Buckingham said he doesn’t have any knowledge about how the decision process went down within the band and Nicks isn't talking. He described his relationship with Nicks - who he famously dated in the ‘70s - as fragmented, but said he thinks there’s still a lot of love there.

“Sometimes she might find it difficult that I was lucky enough to find my soulmate late in life, and got married and had my first child when I was 48,” Buckingham speculated. “She basically is living her professional life. I don’t know if that plays into it or not.”

After Buckingham and Nicks went their own ways again, Buckingham filed a lawsuit against Fleetwood Mac, which he says has now been settled.

“I’m happy enough with it,” Buckingham said. “I’m not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I’m trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom.”