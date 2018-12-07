Lita Ford Among Inductees To Hall Of Heavy Metal History

Move over, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Hall of Heavy Metal History is getting ready for its annual induction gala.

Lita Ford is the most recognizable name in the 2019 class. The guitar goddess was a trailblazer for women in rock at a time when she and fellow former Runaways member Joan Jett were pretty much out there on their own.

Ford is perhaps best known for her arena rock anthem, “Kiss Me Deadly,” and also scored a top 10 hit with her dark duet with Ozzy Osbourne, “Close My Eyes Forever.”

Other inductees this year include Mike Portnoy of Dream Theater, David Ellefson of Megadeth and Bob Daisley and Lee Kerslake – members of Ozzy’s first solo band line-up.

The induction ceremony will take place on January 23rd in Anaheim, CA and is open to the public.