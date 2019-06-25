Madonna, Bruce Springsteen Top Album Chart Together for First Time Since 1985
From 'Like a Virgin' and 'Born in the U.S.A' to 'Madame X' and 'Western Stars'
As 1985 began, Ronald Reagan was president and Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers were about to win the Super Bowl. If you turned on the radio, there was a good chance you would hear something from Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A or Madonna’s Like a Virgin. The releases were #1 and #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart for four weeks in January and February of that year.
Fast-forward 34 years, and the Boss and the Material Girl share the top two spots on the chart for the first time since then. Madonna’s Madame X debuted at #1 and Springsteen’s Western Stars debuted at #2. Madonna’s new effort is her ninth #1 and 22nd top 10, while Springsteen’s latest offering is his 20th top 10.
Related: Watch the Trailer for the Springsteen-Inspired 'Blinded by the Light'
Madame X is more than just the title of Madonna’s new album - it’s an alter ego and her latest effort to reinvent herself.
“Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places,” she explained as she announced her 14th studio album.
Springsteen went to a place he never went before for the inspiration behind Western Stars. He wears many cowboy hats on a collection of songs he said were influenced by 70s Southern California pop.
“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record."