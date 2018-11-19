Metallica Donating $100k To California Wildfires Relief

Metallica is stepping in to help its neighbors who have been affected by the devastating wildfires in California.

The Bay Area band’s charity, All Within My Hands, is donating $100,000 for relief efforts. Half will go to the North Valley Community Foundation, and half will go to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Related: Dave Grohl Cooks BBQ For Weary Firefighters

In a statement on its website, Metallica said both agencies provide services to victims at evacuation centers:

“We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies or by giving your time volunteering or providing temporary housing. Every little bit helps.”

The deadly wildfires continue to burn in several parts of California. A fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties is now the second-largest in state history. Hundreds of homes have burned in the 425-square-mile Thomas fire.