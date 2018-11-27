Metallica Releasing Acoustic Show On Vinyl

Benefit concert features Metallica classics and covers

November 27, 2018
Bob Diehl
Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield of Metallica during WorldWired Tour on June 18, 2017

Metallica’s recent benefit concert in San Francisco is the gift that keeps on giving. The band announced that it will be releasing Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic on limited edition vinyl.

The recording of Metallica’s first-ever Helping Hands Benefit Concert on November 3rd will be available on two discs. The acoustic performance features Metallica classics, as well as covers of Deep Purple, Bob Seger and Blue Oyster Cult.

The concert raised $1.3 million for Metallica’s All Within My Hands charity. The money will benefit Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges. Net proceeds from the vinyl release will also be donated to the charity in honor of Giving Tuesday.

You can pre-order Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic here and check out the track listing below.

Disc One / Side A
1. Disposable Heroes
2. When A Blind Man Cries
3. The Unforgiven


Disc One / Side B
1. Please Don’t Judas Me
2. Turn the Page


Disc Two / Side C
1. Bleeding Me
2. Veteran of the Psychic Wars
3. Nothing Else Matters


Disc Two / Side D
1. All Within My Hands
2. Enter Sandman
3. The Four Horsemen
4. Hardwired
 

