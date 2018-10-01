Metallica Shares 1996 Performance Of "One"

Metallica has released another live performance in celebration of …And Justice for All. “One” was filmed at Stockholm Globe Arena in Sweden in 1996. The clip starts with some impressive pyrotechnics against the backdrop of recorded machine guns and explosions. “One,” the story of a severely wounded World War I soldier, won Metallica a Grammy for best metal performance.

Metallica has been steadily releasing live performances of each track on …And Justice for All. The album turns 30 this year, and the band is gearing up for the release of a massive box set due out on November 2nd. You can pre-order it here.