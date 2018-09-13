Motley Crue Heading Back Into Studio Soon

Vince Neil surprises fans with tweets about new tracks

September 13, 2018
Bob Diehl
Motley Crue performing at Wembley Arena, London.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Mötley Crüe played its final show in Los Angeles on the last day of 2015.  And since band members had signed a contract promising never to tour again under the Crüe name, most fans assumed that was the last they’d hear from the band.  They assumed wrong.

Singer Vince Neil tweeted Thursday that he’d be going back into the studio in a few weeks with the boys to record four new Mötley Crüe tracks.  He later clarified that “boys” does in fact refer to the Crüe , which we can only assume includes Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars.  Neil added that the band that brought us “Dr. Feelgood” and “Looks that Kill” never broke up or said it wouldn’t make music again. 

A picture of Sixx and Lee in the studio together was recently posted on the band's facebook page.

It is not known for sure what the four new songs would be used for.   But speculation is that the music is tied to the upcoming film adaptation of Mötley Crüe's biography, "The Dirt."

 

 

