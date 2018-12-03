Motley Crue Movie Finally Gets Release Date

Ever since The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band hit bookstores in 2002, it was a foregone conclusion that the story of Motley Crue would be turned into a movie. It’s just that it will have taken 17 years.

Related: 10 Forgotten Hair Metal Songs That Deserve To Be Remembered

We finally have a release date for the film, courtesy of singer Vince Neil on Twitter: “Wow!!! Just left Netflix offices. Just saw “The Dirt” movie!! F***** awesome!! Can’t wait for everyone to see it! Released March 22!! Yea!!!”

Wow!!! Just left Netflix offices. Just saw “The Dirt” movie!! Fuckin awesome!! Can’t wait for everyone to see it! Released March 22!! Yea!!! — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) December 2, 2018

Motley Crue recenty recorded new music for The Dirt, which was adapted from one of the most uncensored rock biographies of all time.

The movie is being directed by Jeff Tremaine of Jackass fame, and stars Daniel Webber as Neil; Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee; and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

In addition to new music, expected to hear Motley classics like “Dr. Feelgood” throughout The Dirt.