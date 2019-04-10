Neil Young and Crazy Horse Working on New Album

Neil Young will record a new album with Crazy Horse for the first time in seven years. The revelation appeared on his own website in response to a fan’s question.

“Crazy Horse is about to enter the studio with 11 new ones,” Young said. “We sincerely hope (fans) enjoy our new music when it is released this year, because we know we will enjoy making it.”

Young said recording would begin this week with the band that now features Nils Lofgren on guitar. He’s perhaps best known for his work with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, but some may also remember that he recorded with Crazy Horse in the 70s on an album without Young. He also played with Young on his 1975 album Tonight’s the Night.

The new album will mark the first time Young and Crazy Horse have appeared on record together since 2012’s Psychedelic Pill. The two did come together on the road last year without longtime guitarist Frank “Poncho” Sampedro.