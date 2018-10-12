New Def Leppard Releases Include Depeche Mode Cover, Christmas Single

Timing is everything for Def Leppard. Just days after being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time, the British rockers announced a slew of new releases.

First up is a greatest hits album. The Story So Far features all the songs that helped Def Leppard pack arenas around the world for decades including “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak,” “Rock of Ages,” and “Animal.”

The 2-disc set will also feature three new songs, including their cover of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.”

The Story So Far will be released on November 30th. You can pre-order it here.

Meanewhile, Def Leppard is getting into the holiday spirt with a new single. It’s called “We All Need Christmas." You can listen to that here.

Def Leppard will also release Hysteria: The Singles, a limited edition, 10-disc vinyl box set. It features all of the 7” singles from the multi-platinum album that brought the world “Pour Some Sugar on Me” in 1987.

That’s not the end of the Def Leppard news. The band’s first-ever live album Mirror Ball – Live & More just went gold. They were presented with a plaque to commemorate sales of 500,000 copies before their tour wrapped up this week in Inglewood, California.