The Next Metallica Album Could Be Closer Than You Think

Like most bands that stand the test of time, Metallica needs a little more of it in between albums. But bassist Robert Trujillo assures fans that they won’t have to wait as long for new music as they have in recent years.

Speaking on a podcast for Australia’s The Music, Trujillo says ideas are always being thrown around for the next LP, and it should be blaring from speakers sooner rather than later.

"It will come a lot sooner than the previous two did,” Trujillo said. “This time around I think we'll be able to jump on it a lot quicker and jump in the studio and start working,"

Let’s do the math. The previous two albums were 2016’s Hardwired… to Self Destruct, which came 8 years after 2008’s Death Magnetic, which came 5 years after 2003’s St. Anger. So if 5 years is the number to beat, and the last album was 3 years ago, that means we should expect a new Metallica album within 2 years – no later than 2021. Trujillo wasn’t putting a specific timetable on it though.

"I'm excited about the next record because I believe it will also be a culmination of the two records and another journey,” Trujillo added. “There's no shortage of original ideas, that's the beauty of being in this band."

Metallica has been touring almost non-stop for about two years. Check out a professionally shot performance of “Sad But True” in Wichita, KS on March 4th.