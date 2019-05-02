Nikki Sixx: "I Officially Have 5 Cadaver Parts in the Body"

Nikki Sixx has lived a lifetime in rock and roll years, and his body is feeling the effects of his stage antics. The Mötley Crüe bassist says he officially has five cadaver parts in his body after undergoing shoulder surgery. Sixx posted a picture following the recent procedure. He said that his rotators were torn off the bone.

“I am always broken. Left knee fixed. Left rotator cuff and bicep fixed. Hip fixed. Double hernia fixed. And as I said before, right shoulder fixed. Excited to heal up. Health is everything. Ready to get onstage and break stuff.”

Sixx and Mötley Crüe are enjoying a new wave of popularity following the release of the band’s biopic The Dirt on Netflix. The film has a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, defying the majority of critics who insisted on reviewing the 80s instead of the movie.

We sat down with Sixx as the movie was being released to separate fact from fiction in the wild story of Mötley Crüe. Find out if the “Looks That Kill” songwriter really cut himself in front of his mom before having her arrested.