Ozzy Osbourne is "Breathing on His Own"

Ozzy Osbourne is now out of the intensive care unit of a hospital, according to his wife Sharon, but something she said makes it sound like he was in pretty bad shape at one time.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne said Ozzy was “doing good” and “breathing on his own.” She also tweeted her thanks to fans, saying “we are overwhelmed and truly touched by everyone’s thoughtfulness.”

Thank you to everyone for all your get well messages and support for Ozzy. We are overwhelmed and truly touched by everyone’s thoughtfulness. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 12, 2019

Ozzy was admitted to the hospital last week for flu complications. He was forced to cancel the entire European leg of his tour, and also had to postpone some shows at the end of 2018 because of a serious staph infection in his hand that required multiple surgeries.

Ozzy was well enough to take the stage as part of Ozzfest New Year’s Eve in Inglewood, California. Watch him perform “Mr. Crowley” below.