Ozzy Osbourne is "Breathing on His Own"

Wife Sharon says Ozzy is out of the ICU after latest health scare

February 13, 2019
Bob Diehl
Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Ozzy Osbourne is now out of the intensive care unit of a hospital, according to his wife Sharon, but something she said makes it sound like he was in pretty bad shape at one time.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne said Ozzy was “doing good” and “breathing on his own.” She also tweeted her thanks to fans, saying “we are overwhelmed and truly touched by everyone’s thoughtfulness.”

Ozzy was admitted to the hospital last week for flu complications. He was forced to cancel the entire European leg of his tour, and also had to postpone some shows at the end of 2018 because of a serious staph infection in his hand that required multiple surgeries.

Ozzy was well enough to take the stage as part of Ozzfest New Year’s Eve in Inglewood, California. Watch him perform “Mr. Crowley” below.

