Ozzy Osbourne's Health Problems Land Him in the Hospital

Ozzy Osbourne can’t catch a break. A week after cancelling his entire European tour because of health issues, the Prince of Darkness had to be hospitalized. His wife, Sharon, says he is dealing with flu complications.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to (the) hospital following some complications from the flu,” Sharon wrote on Twitter. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

In addition to the recently-cancelled European tour, Ozzy also had to postpone some shows at the end of 2018 because of a serious staph infection in his hand that required multiple surgeries.