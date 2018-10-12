Ozzy Sidelined By Hand Infections

A health issue has sidelined Ozzy Osbourne. The 69-year-old rocker has cancelled the last four dates on his North American “No More Tours 2.”

Ozzy is dealing with multiple infections in his right hand, and doctors think he will need another surgery.

Three of the shows, all in California, had been previously rescheduled following Ozzy’s initial prognosis, but now those three and tomorrow’s show in Las Vegas have been pushed into 2019. Ozzy released a statement about his setback:

“I’m so ******* bummed about cancelling these shows. The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.”

It looked like nothing could stop Ozzy during this performance of “Mama I’m Coming Home” in Dallas recently, but he needs a break. Doctor’s orders.