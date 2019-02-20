Paul Stanley's 98 Year Old Dad Attends KISS Show

He could be the world’s oldest living KISS fan. Singer Paul Stanley’s dad was among those in attendance at the band’s recent show at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. The 98 year old went backstage to spend some time with his son, and Stanley posted a picture of the moment on Twitter. He called his dad the oldest and coolest man ever at a KISS concert.

MY DAD! The Oldest And Coolest Man Ever At A KISS Concert. At @theforum Saturday Night. He'll be NINETY NINE In April! pic.twitter.com/hsiqsr6xvB — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 20, 2019

Related: KISS Stops Traffic on Sunset Strip Before Whisky a Go Go Gig

KISS is on the first leg of their End of the Road tour. On Saturday at The Forum, Stanley’s dad got to see the band run through fan favorites like “Love Gun” and “Lick it Up.” The show opener was to no one’s surprise “Detroit Rock City.”